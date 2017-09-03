Advertising

There are few visions the world loves more than a smoldering shot of Captain America standing triumphantly in the wind. And yet, a recent report from Mashable tapped into the rare image the internet loves more than sexy Captain America, and that is Chris Evans reuniting with his dog.

On Sunday, Evans posted a video with his true love Dodger, after the pair spent a lengthy 10 weeks apart.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

Back in July, Evans unintentionally confused a large portion of the internet when he posted a cryptic tweet about missing Dodger.

Many assumed the dog was dead. Particularly, because the photo he chose was so tender and peaceful, much like the sweet embrace of death.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

Evans made sure to dispel the myth of Dodger's death.

To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

He was a little too late with the follow-up tweet, since Seth Rogen was already busy weeping.

I can only assume he was wearing a black veil while writing this tweet.

Fuck dude I was like crying. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 8, 2017

In fact, quite a few followers playfully lambasted Evans for the confusion.

CHRIS YOU MUST SPECIFY WHY HE'S MISSED NEXT TIME MY GOODNESS — WeRateDogs™ (author) (@dog_rates) July 8, 2017

Needless to say, the hypothetical death of Dodger made people even more happy to see the two reunite.

PAWVENGERS ASSEMBLE! — Hemant (@hmnt) September 3, 2017

Much of the summer was spent counting down the days, weeks, and months until Evans could return to his love.

This serves as a testament to the difficulties of long distance relationships.

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Skype sessions can't replace petting your dog IRL.

The dangers of playing with your food.



One more week.



Also yes, I was watching Kindergarten Cop. pic.twitter.com/pGa3nHGTYM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 25, 2017

After a summer of waiting, the two loves can rest safely back in each other's arms.

Happy Valentine's Day everyone! From me and this desperate social climber. pic.twitter.com/ZnT2TQDR0c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2017

Now we know not only are dogs a man's best friend, but dogs are Captain America's best friend. That is, besides the sweet taste of justice.

