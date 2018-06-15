Chris Hardwick's ex Chloe Dykstra details abuse allegations in heart wrenching essay.

Actress Chloe Dykstra has penned an essay detailing her years in an emotionally abusive relationship with an ex-boyfriend who has been revealed as The Talking Dead host, Chris Hardwick.

Although Hardwick goes unnamed in Dykstra's essay,"Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession," the actress talks about the years of abuse she suffered while dating a "mildly successful podcaster [turned] powerhouse CEO" and man "almost 20 years my senior." It didn't take people long to figure out that the man is Nerdist founder, Chris Hardwick.

In the open letter published to Medium on Thursday, Dykstra makes a number of disturbing claims against Hardwick, like saying he did not allow her to drink alcohol, forbade her from speaking to him in public, and did not allow her to have male friends.

Dykstra also accused Hardwick of forcing her to engage in sex with him: