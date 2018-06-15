Chris Hardwick's ex Chloe Dykstra details abuse allegations in heart wrenching essay.

Actress Chloe Dykstra has penned an essay detailing her years in an emotionally abusive relationship with an ex-boyfriend who has been revealed as The Talking Dead host, Chris Hardwick.
Although Hardwick goes unnamed in Dykstra's essay,"Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession," the actress talks about the years of abuse she suffered while dating a "mildly successful podcaster [turned] powerhouse CEO" and man "almost 20 years my senior." It didn't take people long to figure out that the man is Nerdist founder, Chris Hardwick.
In the open letter published to Medium on Thursday, Dykstra makes a number of disturbing claims against Hardwick, like saying he did not allow her to drink alcohol, forbade her from speaking to him in public, and did not allow her to have male friends.
Dykstra also accused Hardwick of forcing her to engage in sex with him:
At the beginning of our relationship, I was quite ill often due to my diet, something I’ll get to in a bit. One night he initiated, and I said, “I’m so sorry, can we not tonight? I’m feeling really sick.” He responded, “I just want to remind you, the reason my last relationship didn’t work out was because of the lack of sex.” It was a veiled threat. I succumbed.
Every night, I laid there for him, occasionally in tears. He called it “starfishing”. He thought the whole idea was funny. To be fair, I did go along with it out of fear of losing him. I’m still recovering from being sexually used (not in a super fun way) for three years.
She also alleges that following a major surgery for a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, Hardwick’s first question to the doctor was: "When do you think I can have sex with her again?"
Dykstra said she suffered an eating disorder and hair loss during the relationship, and after years of pain, finally left Hardwick for another man.
But the abuse still didn't stop.
After the breakup, Dykstra said that Hardwick got her blacklisted from working with several different companies by the time she was just 25-years-old.
Because of my leaving him for someone else, he made calls to several companies I received regular work from to get me fired by threatening to never work with them. He succeeded. I was blacklisted. With the assistance of a woman who’d gained my trust and my heart over the past year, he steamrolled my career.
Dykstra and Hardwick announced their split in July 2014 via Twitter. Hardwick married heiress/actress Lydia Hearst in 2016.
Shortly after being posted, Dykstra's essay went viral.
Employees of Hardwick's soon spoke out against against their boss.
On Friday, Chloe Dykstra took to Twitter to thank her numerous supporters.
To read Chloe Dykstra's essay in full, please click here.