AMC approves Chris Hardwick's return to 'Talking Dead' after abuse allegations. Twitter has thoughts.

AMC has announced that Chris Hardwick will return as host of Talking Dead for its August 12th premiere following an investigation into abuse allegations brought on by his ex girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra.

On June 15th, Dykstra penned an emotional essay on Medium detailing her account of the emotional and sexual abuse she endured during her three-year-long relationship wtih the Nerdist founder. A day later, AMC pulled the plug on Season 2 of Talking with Chris Hardwick, and removed him from appearing at his scheduled Comic Con panels. Community actor Yvette Nicole Brown served as interim host and stepped in for many of Hardwick's appearances while he was being investigated.

Now, just over a month later, Hardwick will return to hosting after being cleared by AMC. Here is the statement the network released:

Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick. We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.

Twitter was conflicted about the news of Hardwick's return.

Some were happy that he was coming back to TV: