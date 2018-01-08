Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation.

Chris Hemsworth is a 34-year-old star of Thor: Ragnarok, or you may know him as the brother of Mr. Miley Cyrus (Liam Hemsworth). But did you know he's also a father-of-three? Well, he is. And it turns out, he's pretty much the coolest dad ever.

In a clip from a 2015 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hemsworth shared an interesting conversation he had with his 4-year-old daughter India.

"My daughter's kind of envious of my boys," Hemsworth told Ellen. "She came to me the other day, and she's like 'You know, Papa, I want one of those things that Sasha and Tristan have.' And I'm like, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'You know the things in between their legs that you have.'"

Hemsworth said he tried to explain the differences between male and female bodies, but his daughter wasn't having it. "She goes 'I really want one!' Hemsworth said. "I'm like, 'A penis?' And she's like 'I want a penis!' And then, Hemsworth had the best possible response. He recalls: She's four and I'm like, 'You know what, you can be whatever you want to be.' And she goes, 'Thanks dad.' Runs off into the playground and that was it.

