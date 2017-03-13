Advertising

We all know that it takes a little bit of work to maintain a superhero body, but if Chris Hemsworth's latest Instagram video is any indication, it's way more work than I'm willing to do.

Hemsworth posted a video to Instagram on Saturday showing the intense workout he undergoes to keep his Thor muscles in shape.

Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST

In the caption, Chris Hemsworth gave a shout out to "world's best trainer" (evil genius?) who designed his workout, Luke Zocchi. Zocchi worked with both Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett on Thor: Ragnarok. If Hemsworth's muscles are any indication, Zocchi seems to be pretty good at his job.

Well, watching Chris Hemsworth's workout has sufficiently exhausted me. I'm going to go get a burrito and take a nap.

