Star Trek, Wonder Woman and Hell or High Water star Chris Pine dropped by 30 Rock to host Saturday Night Live this week, and he had a little test for the audience: He told them that his new movie, out this weekend, is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which actually stars Chris Pratt. The audience applauded, seemingly unaware of the difference between the two Chrises.

But that didn't sit too well with Pine, who then brought out a giant poster (and broke into a song) about how people can tell him apart from Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans, even though they're all pretty much the same.

That clears things up somewhat, but maybe a name change would be simpler?

