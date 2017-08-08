Advertising

On Sunday, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris crushed everyone's hearts when they announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage. The two released a classy joint statement via social media, stating that they "tried hard for a long time" and are "really disappointed."

We are disappointed too, guys. We are too.

However, it didn't take long for the internet to start speculating why the seemingly perfect couple broke up, and somehow, people started wondering if Pratt's Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence had a role in the split.

Chris Pratt and Anna Farris are filing for divorce. I feel like Jennifer Lawrence has a role in this. Bitch has a role in everything. — Jumah 🇵🇸 (@WokeMutant) August 7, 2017

But new reports are saying that the two separated for much less ~dramatic~ reasons.

A source close to the couple reportedly told TMZ that the two decided to divorce because Anna wanted more family time and possibly more children, and Chris was not able to give that to her due to his demanding schedule and skyrocketing career.

The source revealed that Anna pressured Chris into settling down in Los Angeles, but his newfound A-List status is taking him all over the world at the moment. In the end, Pratt would not be able to juggle "traditional" family life with a burgeoning career.

However, the two will continue to co-parent their four-year-old son, Jack.

And although divorce can be painful and difficult, the grounds for their split seem pretty understandable, and it was probably for the best.

You're off the hook this time, J-Law, but we got our eye on you.

