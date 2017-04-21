Advertising

Guardian of the Galaxy and dinosaur herder Chris Pratt was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, an exciting career milestone and an awesome day for him and his family. Anna Faris live-tweeted the family getting red carpet ready, in such great detail so we can pretend like we were there and are they're best friends they invite over for barbecues.

1. ♫7:36 AM wakin' up in the mornin', gotta be fresh gotta go downstairs♫

736am. In front of shower. Again. Chris is getting a star today on Hollywood blvd. I'm supposed to speak. Oh boy. pic.twitter.com/2yAj8xffdS — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

2. The sweet smell of success.

755am. Deodorant application commencing. Might need extra coating. But it'll be my secret, dammit. pic.twitter.com/vzw1Ia40fL — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

3. Shoutout to the fans.

803am. Looking at twitter and I love you guys. This is us on Wednesday pretending to be prom dates. Need to get back to drying my hair. https://t.co/QGp71vEVqa — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

4. Panty party.

5. Is Andy warming up for a Mouse Rat reunion?

815am. Found chris doing this. He's clearly a ball of nerves just like me. pic.twitter.com/QgYOWMCwRG — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

6. Those are cool pants.

901am. Check out my crazy getting-ready pants. pic.twitter.com/8p5vZhlU1Y — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

7. Enter: Glam Squad.

8. Surveying the great works of literature.

917am. Chris is finding inspiration for his speech. pic.twitter.com/F7CdnRD2vl — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

9. Namaste.

934am. Look what chris is doing. Will he be a little ruffled about me posting this? I'll let you know! pic.twitter.com/QZr3D5oVkO — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

10. It's crunch time.

946am. Leaving here at 1045. Must be in the car at 1045. Strict instructions by Hollywood people. 1045. pic.twitter.com/EUht7ilW3Q — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

11. Sorry, Jack.

1004am. Jack just said "Mommy, let's jump on the bed." No time son. No time. — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

12. Male privilege.

1009am. Supposed to be getting dressed. Here's Chris. He doesn't take as long to "groom". Men pic.twitter.com/HzMxeo1LCA — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

13. *squeals at the cuteness*

1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial. pic.twitter.com/LRmgxLvsQI — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

14. Sorry, Hollywood people.

1030am. Hollywood people have just told us we are supposed to be in the car at 1030am. Whoops — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

15. Uni-corny.

1036am. Waiting for chris to dress. So glad I have my speech all written out. pic.twitter.com/eTW3KgAGQD — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

17. Carpool karaoke, anyone?

1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come! pic.twitter.com/0HJ1QVTNg6 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

18. Sh*t's getting real.

1056am. My dear followers might see the fear behind my eyes in the last post. — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

19. They made it!

20. Jack meets once of Dad's costars.

1248pm. Jack met a raccoon pic.twitter.com/yokNzu1xWg — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

And then later she retweeted this adorable picture which is too damn cute not to repost.

que família mais linda 😍 pic.twitter.com/PvHVo18RPS — 🐝 lé 🐏 (@jwshifeer) April 21, 2017

Congrats, Pratts!

Psalm 126:3 "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." Thank you to the many, many people who empowered me to follow my dreams. #surreal #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

