Guardian of the Galaxy and dinosaur herder Chris Pratt was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, an exciting career milestone and an awesome day for him and his family. Anna Faris live-tweeted the family getting red carpet ready, in such great detail so we can pretend like we were there and are they're best friends they invite over for barbecues.
1. ♫7:36 AM wakin' up in the mornin', gotta be fresh gotta go downstairs♫
2. The sweet smell of success.
3. Shoutout to the fans.
4. Panty party.
5. Is Andy warming up for a Mouse Rat reunion?
6. Those are cool pants.
7. Enter: Glam Squad.
8. Surveying the great works of literature.
9. Namaste.
10. It's crunch time.
11. Sorry, Jack.
12. Male privilege.
13. *squeals at the cuteness*
14. Sorry, Hollywood people.
15. Uni-corny.
17. Carpool karaoke, anyone?
18. Sh*t's getting real.
19. They made it!
20. Jack meets once of Dad's costars.
And then later she retweeted this adorable picture which is too damn cute not to repost.
Congrats, Pratts!