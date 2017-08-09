Advertising

Anyone else still really bummed about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and want to wallow in it because it doesn't actually effect your life like Donald Trump threatening North Korea? There's nothing like a celebrity breakup telling us that love is dead to distract us from the fact that we might all be soon.

Let's go back in time to the year 2014. Pratt was fresh out of making Guardians of the Galaxy the surprise hit of the summer, had traded his Andy Dwyer dad bod for chiseled hunkitude, and less was publicly known about North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Hosting the season 40 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Pratt famously serenaded Faris, and reminisces, "we had sex and a baby popped out."

RIP, Prattis. Thanks for the memories.

