Chris Pratt publicly threatens the f*cking monster who's impersonating him to prey on women.

Early Friday morning, Chris Pratt took to social media to slam the fake Chris Pratt who's apparently parading around Facebook and preying on his female fans.

"PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke)"

"Pervy dude alert!!!" wrote Pratt, before explaining that someone's impersonating him and using his photo to hit "on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else."

Pratt clarified several times that he wasn't joking about the situation, and proceeded to call out the imposter with a threat:

If I find out who it is I'll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop. Stop right now or you will@be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. 🙏 praying for you.

Pratt mentioned it's "probably mostly kids who would fall for this."

Anyone who's sick enough to catfish young people with a photo of Chris Pratt's face is probably also desperate to get punched in the face by him just for the notoriety. So instead of making Pratt resort to physical violence, always look for the blue check mark and report any other activity you see by someone pretending to be the movie star.