Chris Pratt, one of at least a thousand handsome white Chris's in Hollywood, wished the internet good night on Sunday with a beautiful gift of content, a confluence of celebrity and pop culture and personality quizzes all rolled up into one beautiful "Chriseption."

Dude I suck at quizzes pic.twitter.com/9n2P2ayIH8 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2017

The quiz was from Oh My Disney and it's called "Are you Chris, Chris Chris, Chris, or Chris?" It's cheery and fun, so go ahead and take it.

Chrisception at work @gingesbecray — Veronica Hemsworth (@ronniebecray) September 25, 2017

You'll be asked questions about your siblings, your favorite Disney princess, and your one flaw.

Oh My Disney

It's safe to say that quiz is not 100 percent accurate in diagnosing your exact type of Chris though, since Chris Pratt got Chris Evans. I mean, maybe on the inside he's more of an Evans-type Chris, but on the outside he's obviously a Chris-type Pratt.

I, for one, got the result Chris Pine— "the brooding leading man with brains!" So I know the quiz is wildly inaccurate. Sure, on the outside I'm obviously a Chris Pine, but on the inside I'm pure Hemsworth.

"Dude I suck at quizzes," wrote Pratt, blaming himself instead of the website. Honestly, that's so Chris Evans.

