Advertising

Fame has a lot of perks: money, mostly. But it also has its downsides, or so I've heard. Chris Pratt, who first won our hearts as Mr. April Ludgate on Parks & Recreation and is now a bonafide movie star, opened up in a new interview with US Weekly about some of the downsides of fame. Like the fact that fans are always trying to take his picture.

https://giphy.com/gifs/hulu-ugly-betty-l0HlwcGW1vUvxMe6A

Damn, that's rude.

Advertising

Pratt explained that he has had to start turning down constant requests for photos because it keeps him from "enjoying the moment." He told Us:

If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.

Wow, people go ahead and take his picture after he says no?! C'mon people, can we let a man (and his "cut-ass butt cheeks") live???

Advertising

The 37-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star said there are other things he misses about anonymity. Like being able to "spontaneously" meet and chat with strangers. Sounds like a nightmare to me, but to each his own. He told Us:

It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me, so we can discover each other. I’d say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There’s something nice to being able to surprise somebody.

Advertising

So next time you encounter Chris Pratt, please remember to: a) not take his picture. And b) act surprised!

https://giphy.com/gifs/test-monkey-physics-7V7xG8hUeEhMY

Or even better, pretend you've never even heard of him: "Chris who??"

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.