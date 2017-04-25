Fame has a lot of perks: money, mostly. But it also has its downsides, or so I've heard. Chris Pratt, who first won our hearts as Mr. April Ludgate on Parks & Recreation and is now a bonafide movie star, opened up in a new interview with US Weekly about some of the downsides of fame. Like the fact that fans are always trying to take his picture.
Damn, that's rude.
Pratt explained that he has had to start turning down constant requests for photos because it keeps him from "enjoying the moment." He told Us:
If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.
Wow, people go ahead and take his picture after he says no?! C'mon people, can we let a man (and his "cut-ass butt cheeks") live???
The 37-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star said there are other things he misses about anonymity. Like being able to "spontaneously" meet and chat with strangers. Sounds like a nightmare to me, but to each his own. He told Us:
It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me, so we can discover each other. I’d say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There’s something nice to being able to surprise somebody.
So next time you encounter Chris Pratt, please remember to: a) not take his picture. And b) act surprised!
Or even better, pretend you've never even heard of him: "Chris who??"