Chris Pratt's latest Instagram with his son made some vegetarians very angry.

The comments section of a video Chris Pratt posted of him and his son on their farm has turned into a debate about whether God gave animals to humans to be eaten.
Let's back it up a bit.
This is movie star Chris Pratt, and his adorable son (with ex Anna Faris) Jack.
Last week, Pratt posted a video compilation of fun times with Jack on a farm it sounds like he owns on the San Juan Islands, Washington.
Highlights include:
Now many people think it's adorable, and applauded Pratt for taking his son outside, which is something people rarely do these days.
But some people weren't as moved, because two days earlier, Pratt posted a picture of animal meat from the farm, along with a description of how he kills the sheep.
"Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month." Pratt wrote. "His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free."
Some people couldn't get past the cuteness knowing those sheep's fate.
And it bubbled into a heated theological debate.
Internet gonna internet.
Since you made it this far, here are some more adorable pictures of Jack Pratt.
You earned it!