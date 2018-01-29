Chris Pratt's latest Instagram with his son made some vegetarians very angry.

Orli Matlow
Jan 29, 2018@9:52 PM
The comments section of a video Chris Pratt posted of him and his son on their farm has turned into a debate about whether God gave animals to humans to be eaten.

Let's back it up a bit.

This is movie star Chris Pratt, and his adorable son (with ex Anna Faris) Jack.

Last week, Pratt posted a video compilation of fun times with Jack on a farm it sounds like he owns on the San Juan Islands, Washington.

Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥️👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, “Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.” What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship. The song is “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams. I didn’t get his permission to use it. Hope that’s alright. 😬🤷‍♂️🙏♥️ Big fan Zach. Please don’t sue me for all my sheep. Thanks to my farm team for all you do.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Highlights include:

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-44849-pm-ZMnaJp.png
Chillin' with goats.
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-44952-pm-6szxzs.png
Petting goats.
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-44946-pm-LrMX2h.png
Making eggs.
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45000-pm-3ktUoR.png
And general father-son fun!
instagram

Now many people think it's adorable, and applauded Pratt for taking his son outside, which is something people rarely do these days.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45702-pm-6MFUE9.png
instagram

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45422-pm-cPQmPB.png
instagram
But some people weren't as moved, because two days earlier, Pratt posted a picture of animal meat from the farm, along with a description of how he kills the sheep.

Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

"Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month." Pratt wrote. "His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free."

Some people couldn't get past the cuteness knowing those sheep's fate.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45740-pm-3dXhic.png
instagram
https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2018-01/28/17/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-2524-1517178470-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
instagram

And it bubbled into a heated theological debate.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45553-pm-AEfp6J.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45604-pm-ONQTFF.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-01-29-at-45646-pm-tiooAz.png
instagram

Internet gonna internet.

Since you made it this far, here are some more adorable pictures of Jack Pratt.

On the way to the airport- things looks like they might be smoother than they are

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

You earned it!

