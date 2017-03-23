Advertising

Those who follow on Chris Pratt on Instagram are probably familiar with his beloved video series, #WHATSMYSNACK, where he gives fans a peek into what he's eating that day. Here's an episode in case you don't know what I'm talking about:

#ChrisPratt here. Little embarrassed by my last episode of #WHATSMYSNACK so I'm posting a more manly version to even it out. #peace #onelove #SnackLife #jurassicworld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Recently though, Pratt has been getting several comments from fans saying he looks "too thin" on #WHATSMYSNACK, with some even going as far to describe him as "skeletal."

Ever the jokester, Chris Pratt had a perfectly silly response to all the haters telling him he looked too thin. After getting all the comments on his video, Pratt posted this photo as a follow-up.

Pratt wrote:

So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK. Some have gone as far to say I look "skeletal." Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.

Wow, he really got us. Chris Pratt may have to deal with some haters, but at least he's got a sense of humor about it.

