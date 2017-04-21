Advertising

Celebrities may look like perfect super-humans, but there's actually a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into staying so flawless. (Just ask Kristen Bell about her butt pads.) Chris Pratt isn't trying to fool anyone, though. On Thursday, he let his fans in on his secret to keeping cool on set.

Pratt posted a video to Instagram that showed him getting the sweat under his "man boobs" blow dried in between takes on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

"Oh hey, Chris Pratt here," he says in the video. "I'm here with Annie, who's my stylist, but also works as a part-time pit dryer. Using the old Dyson blow-dryer to get the tit sweat gone."

He also provided some helpful personal grooming tips in the video's caption. "Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs," Pratt wrote.

I don't know about you guys, but I'd take a job as Chris Pratt's sweat dryer any day.

