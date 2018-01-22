Here's what Olivia Munn texted Anna Faris about rumors she's dating Chris Pratt.

Olivia Munn is over the rumors that she is dating Chris Pratt, so she is bringing out the receipts.

Earlier this month, tabloids reported that Chris Pratt, newly single after separating from wife Anna Faris, and Olivia Munn, back on the market after breaking up with NFL player Aaron Rodgers, had started dating. Things seemed to be getting even more serious afer Pratt and Munn were spotted grabbing dinner together over the weekend.

ET Online ran an exclusive story claiming that Pratt and Munn were spotted acting "totally romantic" while sharing a meal West Hollywood. In case you were wondering what "totally romantic" could possibly mean, ET Online reports that at one point, Pratt put his arm around Munn. SCANDALOUS!!!!!

Oh, by the way? Pratt and Munn have been close friends for years. Munn is also close with Chris' ex, Anna Faris, so when rumors started flying, Munn decided to address them head-on on her Instagram story:

Olivia Munn/Instagram