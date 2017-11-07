Chris Rock joked about not hiring women because 'they cry rape.' It didn't go well.

Chris Rock is a hilarious comedian, but his new material about sexual harassment apparently left his audience cold. Despite the fact that we all know rape is hilarious, for some reason the patrons at the Comedy Cellar last Thursday were turned off by his jokes about it.
One person who had seen Rock's set at the comedy club told Page Six that Rock said he wouldn't hire women anymore "because he would need a crew of witnesses around him at all times so he wouldn't be accused of rape." Yes. Because that is exactly how that works.
Rock allegedly said, “They cry rape because they want money,” explaining that he won't even hire a cleaning lady due to his fear of being falsely accused. Ha ha. Woooo. Are we having fun yet?
Another patron told Page Six, "I’ve seen him before and he was hysterical, but this wasn’t funny at all. Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women who were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out.”
Rock decided to ask fellow comic Jeff Ross, who was going on after Rock, for another topic to talk about. Ross suggested that he talk about growing up in Brooklyn, but Rock decided not to take his advice. Instead, he decided to talk about (big sigh) the recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein. I am not kidding. Why, Chris, why?
Rock tried to paint himself as one of Weinstein's (many) victims, saying, "Weinstein fucked with me by trying to have me star in the worst movies of all time." Hmm. Sounds a little bit different from the horrible accusations from like a zillion women that they were sexually harassed and even raped by the former movie producer. BUT SURE, CHRIS. You do you.
Rock's set lasted about 20 minutes, according to Page Six, and his exit was followed by total silence. Then Ross got on stage and tried to get the show back on the rails by joking, "Now that we got that Chris Rock kid out of the way…"
There better be some sort of apology coming pretty damn soon. We're waiting, Chris.