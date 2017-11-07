Chris Rock joked about not hiring women because 'they cry rape.' It didn't go well.

Chris Rock is a hilarious comedian, but his new material about sexual harassment apparently left his audience cold. Despite the fact that we all know rape is hilarious, for some reason the patrons at the Comedy Cellar last Thursday were turned off by his jokes about it.

One person who had seen Rock's set at the comedy club told Page Six that Rock said he wouldn't hire women anymore "because he would need a crew of witnesses around him at all times so he wouldn't be accused of rape." Yes. Because that is exactly how that works.

Rock allegedly said, “They cry rape because they want money,” explaining that he won't even hire a cleaning lady due to his fear of being falsely accused. Ha ha. Woooo. Are we having fun yet?