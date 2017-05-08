This Is Us star Chrissy Metz presented an award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night wearing a custom red latex dress, kind of like the one Lady Gaga wore to meet the Queen once upon a time (#tbt 2009).
Apparently, some people made some not-so-kind comments made about the dress, because, well, people like to have opinions. Especially when it comes to women's bodies.
But Metz is unphased. She clapped back this morning on Twitter, making it clear she's not here for the haters:
"For the record, I wear what I want, when I want," she wrote. "News flash it's MY body."
She didn't clarify who made the mean comments, but we're looking at you, the internet. This may be the culprit:
However, many others on Twitter loved the dress and are praising Chrissy for rocking it so well:
And these unknown body-shaming dummies aside, it seems most people are #TeamChrissy:
Are you considering body-shaming a celebrity or friend or complete stranger? If so, let's not forget this age-old piece of advice from one Tyra Banks: