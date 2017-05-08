Advertising

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz presented an award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night wearing a custom red latex dress, kind of like the one Lady Gaga wore to meet the Queen once upon a time (#tbt 2009).

Milo Ventimiglia & Chrissy Metz Present The Award For Best Duo at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards pic.twitter.com/c1yzXZ54Dq — MiloVentimiglia News (@milovupdates) May 8, 2017

Apparently, some people made some not-so-kind comments made about the dress, because, well, people like to have opinions. Especially when it comes to women's bodies.

But Metz is unphased. She clapped back this morning on Twitter, making it clear she's not here for the haters:

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017

"For the record, I wear what I want, when I want," she wrote. "News flash it's MY body."

https://giphy.com/gifs/amen-J5jmQF8IwNS6Y

She didn't clarify who made the mean comments, but we're looking at you, the internet. This may be the culprit:

Chrissy Metz coming out on stage like #MTVMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/QsDamGCbKM — Melysa 🌴 (@_Melysa_) May 8, 2017

However, many others on Twitter loved the dress and are praising Chrissy for rocking it so well:

Oh HELL YES Chrissy Metz. pic.twitter.com/2AZJVL1fLE — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) May 8, 2017

She looks like she's going to a sexy futuristic tea party and I'm FOR IT. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) May 8, 2017

You looked beautiful @ChrissyMetz and I thought your dress was on point🙌🏻💃🏻and I know my fashion! https://t.co/qHEXtA0Y8j — Parker Bates (@Parker_Austin_B) May 8, 2017

And these unknown body-shaming dummies aside, it seems most people are #TeamChrissy:

That's my girl! HATERS GONNA HATE, don't listen to them! You´re gorgeous!! 🤘🤘 — Sophie (@vale260492) May 8, 2017

Own it beauty! Loved the blue, too, in the opening number. You are wonderful you, all day, every day. Doing what you love and it shows! — Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) May 8, 2017

You can pull off anything! You looked absolutely stunning tonight :) — brit🌺 (@itsbritx) May 8, 2017

Are you considering body-shaming a celebrity or friend or complete stranger? If so, let's not forget this age-old piece of advice from one Tyra Banks:

https://giphy.com/gifs/body-shaming-bGCXuiAqhiVR6

