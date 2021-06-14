Chrissy Teigen returns to social media to share apology for 'attacking' women online.

2021 has been a roller coaster for a lot of people, including fans of Chrissy Teigen. The supermodel-turned-Twitter-star and cookbook empress has come under fire in the past few months for her past bullying behavior online, especially tweets directed at other women.
"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.," said Stodden. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die."
You can read the post in its entirety here:
Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks.
I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate “sit here and think about what you’ve done”. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.
As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?