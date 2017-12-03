Chrissy Teigen officially showed off her second baby bump for the first time.

As little Luna Legend announced last month, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second baby(!).

In the weeks since we've heard the news, Teigen has joked about the new baby, asked her Twitter followers about bump size, and generally gotten all her fans excited about the arrival of a Luna 2.0. This weekend, she shared the most personal photo so far.

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

In a regally glam Instagram photo, Teigen cradles her baby bump and looks straight at the camera. "Aloha, bebe," she captioned the photo, along with the handles of the full-on entourage (four people!) that it took to get her ready for the photoshoot.

It remains to be seen whether this is one photo in a series or just Teigen taking advantage of some extra good lighting to introduce her second bump to the world, but either way, her fans are (overly?) excited about their new little bundle of joy.

"you look beautiful like an Asian Beyonce!" wrote one fan. That's definitely supposed to be a compliment.

"We all love you hun! Wishing you the best and healthy pregnancy!" wrote a more appropriate fan.

And the fan that sums it up for us all: "WHUTTTT I DIDNT EVEN KNOW U WERE PREGNANT OMG !!"