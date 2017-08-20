Advertising

It seems Chrissy Teigen can't even pretend to be a ballerina for a few minutes without getting grief for it.

Teigen posted a seemingly innocent video of herself trying on pointe shoes to her Instagram on Saturday night.

I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young. I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

"I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young," Teigen captioned the video. "I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much."

Advertising

But, alas, people on the internet found something wrong with Teigen's video, and made sure she knew about it. Many of her Instagram followers gave Teigen grief for wearing pointe shoes without being trained.

"Cringing watching this," one commenter wrote. "All I can picture is both ankles snapping. Please don't do this unless you're in a studio with an actual instructor."

"Be careful with those!" wrote another. "You gotta build up the muscles or else you could hurt yourself!"

"You're going to break your ankle," another wrote.

Advertising

They make a fair point, but Teigen got so many of these comments that she took to Twitter to say, "I get it," with a characteristically sassy tweet.

I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2017

"I get it. I could have broken an ankle," Teigen wrote. "You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily."

Fortunately, none of Teigen's bones were broken during the making of her Instagram video. Move along, everyone.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.