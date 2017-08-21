Advertising

Honestly, sometimes celebs just can’t win on social media. Chrissy Teigen found this out when she posted an innocent enough video on Instagram, showing the model wearing ballet pointe shoes and doing her best ballerina impersonation.

In the video, hubby John Legend helps Chrissy take a spin. She captioned it: "I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young. I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much."

She also wrote on Twitter: "Little known fact – I have been in love with ballet since I was young. Watching, at least. Someone sent me their old shoes. I’m...real good," followed by, "My feet. Are. So weak. God I love real ballerinas."

People were quick to point out that these kind of moves shouldn't be done unless you have proper dance training and that Chrissy could have really hurt herself.

One experienced ballerina noted:

the power doesn't come from your feet, it comes from tendons in the ankles. Takes about 5 yrs to get comfy. I'm a Nutcracker veteran! — Skarlet Karson (@IdesKat315) August 20, 2017

One fan wrote on Insta: "Be extremely careful when on point it’s very easy to break an ankle if you’re not doing it correctly or if you have week ankles!"

She responded to the criticism with her usual humor, tweeting: "I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily."

I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2017

