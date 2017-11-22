Chrissy Teigen got bangs even though Twitter told her not to.

Model Chrissy Teigen revealed on Tuesday night that she's pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend. And as if that wasn't enough change in her life, then she got bangs. Bangs! One of the biggest hair decisions a woman can make in her life. Besides whether to have kids, I guess.
Teigen posted an Instagram video captioned, "I did it!" and then thanked the stylists who gave her the new 'do: Jen Atkin and Priscilla Valles.
One of the stylists, Jen Atkin, posted an Instagram of her own, with a whole bunch of cute shots of the newly bang-ed (get your mind out of the gutter) Teigen.
There are basically three hairstyles for women—1) no bangs, 2) bangs, 3) growing out bangs. Teigen told Vogue just last month that her biggest beauty regret of all time was getting bangs.
But changing up your hair is fun, and throw in some pregnancy hormones, and boom—suddenly bangs seem like a good idea again.
Teigen tweeted a picture of herself with fake bangs for a photo shoot.
Teigen took to Twitter to ask her followers if she should get bangs or not, using the poll feature. This is an important decision, clearly.
At the close of the poll, 60 percent of voters told her not to get bangs. But you know what, screw that, if you want bangs nothing can deter you, not even the memories of bad bangs past.