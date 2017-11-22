Chrissy Teigen got bangs even though Twitter told her not to.

Model Chrissy Teigen revealed on Tuesday night that she's pregnant with her second child with husband John Legend. And as if that wasn't enough change in her life, then she got bangs. Bangs! One of the biggest hair decisions a woman can make in her life. Besides whether to have kids, I guess.

I did it! Thank you @jenatkinhair and @priscillavalles!!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Teigen posted an Instagram video captioned, "I did it!" and then thanked the stylists who gave her the new 'do: Jen Atkin and Priscilla Valles.

One of the stylists, Jen Atkin, posted an Instagram of her own, with a whole bunch of cute shots of the newly bang-ed (get your mind out of the gutter) Teigen.

Congrats to @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen on the addition to their family...Chrissy’s new bangs (oh and another baby) 😜✂️ A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

There are basically three hairstyles for women—1) no bangs, 2) bangs, 3) growing out bangs. Teigen told Vogue just last month that her biggest beauty regret of all time was getting bangs.