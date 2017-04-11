Advertising

Mercedes Edney is a skin care consultant who owns a company called Ixora Botanical Beauty. About a month ago, Edney started an online fundraiser to help raise money for her beauty school tuition.

Edney had only raised $400 of her $6,000 goal until one of her more generous followers decided to pay the difference.

Somebody just paid my entire tuition for esthetician school. OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

Turns out the mysterious stranger is actually pretty famous. It was Chrissy Teigen.

it was Chrissy Teigen!!!! pic.twitter.com/ykkECC2QTv — Drop Top Blue (@axolROSE) April 8, 2017

Edney could barely keep it together after she realized that Chrissy Teigen was the one who helped pay off her beauty school tuition. (Can you blame her?)

i AM LITERALLY BAWLING MY EYES OUT. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

Teigen responded, telling Edney she was excited for her to be able to pursue her dream.

I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

Edney still couldn't quite believe what was happening, but she was very grateful and said she was already using the money to pay for school.

@chrissyteigen thank you so much! I am on the phone with my mom and sister and telling them. I love you and I appreciate you. You can never know how much + — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

@chrissyteigen this means to me. I am going to the school tomorrow to pay it! <3 — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

I was so prepared to just keep struggling until I got my goals accomplished. This just helped me so much. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

You guys, I walked into the school and explained what happened and burst into tears. The lady couldn't believe what I was telling her. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

If I ever meet Chrissy Tiegen in person, I'm giving her the biggest hug on earth. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

People on Twitter couldn't handle Teigen's awesome show of generosity.

I'm really happy for @CruzanChoklate, her products are so bomb. — G 💰 (@Gordehh) April 8, 2017

Cedes deserves that blessing and more @CruzanChoklate got a G like pic.twitter.com/wokFruh0yi — Chef LV Targaryen (@Cloud10LV) April 8, 2017

I love my friends and I love to see them prosper. Cedes worked HARD for this. She deserves. Thank you for helping my friend @chrissyteigen — Whoremione Granger (@dreeyuhh) April 8, 2017

Aww!

