Mercedes Edney is a skin care consultant who owns a company called Ixora Botanical Beauty. About a month ago, Edney started an online fundraiser to help raise money for her beauty school tuition.
Edney had only raised $400 of her $6,000 goal until one of her more generous followers decided to pay the difference.
Turns out the mysterious stranger is actually pretty famous. It was Chrissy Teigen.
Edney could barely keep it together after she realized that Chrissy Teigen was the one who helped pay off her beauty school tuition. (Can you blame her?)
Teigen responded, telling Edney she was excited for her to be able to pursue her dream.
Edney still couldn't quite believe what was happening, but she was very grateful and said she was already using the money to pay for school.
People on Twitter couldn't handle Teigen's awesome show of generosity.
