Chrissy Teigen royally embarrassed herself in front of Beyoncé at the Grammys. Literally.

What would you do if you met Beyoncé? Cry? Scream? Inexplicably break into the "Single Ladies" choreography?

Even if you're not necessarily a Bey fan, you have to admit— you would probably be pretty starstruck if you were face-to-face with Destiny's favorite child.

giphy

Even Chrissy Teigen, who is a star in her own right, can't keep it together around Beyoncé— and she has met her on several occasions.

Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, and told Jimmy Fallon all about her latest encounter with Queen B at the Grammys on Sunday. Let's just say that things got awkward AF.

Teigen tells her embarrassing story starting at 3:26 into the video:

"There's no one like seeing Beyoncé in person. It's just so incredible, " Teigen told Fallon. "She emits this aura that's just spectacular."