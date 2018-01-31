Chrissy Teigen royally embarrassed herself in front of Beyoncé at the Grammys. Literally.

What would you do if you met Beyoncé? Cry? Scream? Inexplicably break into the "Single Ladies" choreography?
Even if you're not necessarily a Bey fan, you have to admit— you would probably be pretty starstruck if you were face-to-face with Destiny's favorite child.
Even Chrissy Teigen, who is a star in her own right, can't keep it together around Beyoncé— and she has met her on several occasions.
Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, and told Jimmy Fallon all about her latest encounter with Queen B at the Grammys on Sunday. Let's just say that things got awkward AF.
Teigen tells her embarrassing story starting at 3:26 into the video:
"There's no one like seeing Beyoncé in person. It's just so incredible, " Teigen told Fallon. "She emits this aura that's just spectacular."
Teigen and husband John Legend were on their way out of the Grammys when she ran into Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Rather than a polite wave or nod, Teigen decided she just had to say something.
"I took both her hands and John's like, 'What are you doing?'" recounted the model. "I got down on my knees and was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my queen.' WHO SAYS THAT!?"
Chrissy immediately clocked her strange behavior, but it was too late. She was already bending the knee for Bey.
Well, that is one way to make an impression, but sorry Chrissy— you are never living this one down.