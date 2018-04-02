Chrissy Teigen had the perfect response to Bill O’Reilly slamming 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

As NBC aired Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on Sunday night, disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly tweeted, "Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez."

Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 2, 2018

Model and Twitter superstar Chrissy Teigen, whose husband John Legend played Jesus in the televised production, tweeted right back at O'Reilly, writing, "Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren't 32 million dollars."

Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars https://t.co/2hklA6Ix4P — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

DAMN. Someone get Bill O'Reilly some Neosporin for that burn.

Teigen is referring to The New York Times report in October 2017 that O'Reilly had paid $32 million to former Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl in a settlement following her accusation that O'Reilly sexually harassed her.

Before that, in April 2017, the Times had reported that 21st Century Fox (Fox News' parent company) and Bill O'Reilly had paid five women who'd worked with O'Reilly a total of $13 million in settlements for sexual harassment allegations. Bill O'Reilly, who denies the allegations, was let go from Fox that month.