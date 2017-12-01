Chrissy Teigen's birthday party was extremely extra and full of American royalty.

Chrissy Teigen is just like us...and she's also a super-rich supermodel who can throw extra, elaborate birthday parties graced by the presence Kimye.

This year, Teigen's party went for the classic "defunct airline" theme, and the result was a first-class Pan Am bash.

A post shared by Baby Teigen Stephens 2018 (@babylegend2018) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:31am PST

Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your tray tables are stowed in front of you because according to the Snapchats, its an exciting, bumpy ride.

Somewhere the crew created a model airplane as couples sat two-by-two. Kim Kardashian West dressed on-theme with a Jackie O-esque Chanel suit.

The Bingo winner at Chrissy’s birthday party. 🏆 (via 👻: chrissyteigen) A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

KIMYE at Chrissy Teigen’s Pan Am 60s themed birthday party. November 30. 👻: kimkardashian A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Kim, a great party guest, highlighted all of the decor's impressive details.