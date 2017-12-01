Chrissy Teigen's birthday party was extremely extra and full of American royalty.

Chrissy Teigen is just like us...and she's also a super-rich supermodel who can throw extra, elaborate birthday parties graced by the presence Kimye.
This year, Teigen's party went for the classic "defunct airline" theme, and the result was a first-class Pan Am bash.
Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your tray tables are stowed in front of you because according to the Snapchats, its an exciting, bumpy ride.
Somewhere the crew created a model airplane as couples sat two-by-two. Kim Kardashian West dressed on-theme with a Jackie O-esque Chanel suit.
Kim, a great party guest, highlighted all of the decor's impressive details.
Best Husband John Legend did, too.
W Magazine reports that the party was at The Pan Am Experience by Air Hollywood, which is "the world’s largest aviation-themed film studio." Since 1998, it's been a popular set for movies and commercials, and is also a popular event venue.
Partygoers were greeted by a full, costumed crew and got "a historian on set to ensure authenticity." According to W, a pair of tickets is only $875 and includes a six course meal and a tour of the movie studio.
Just like us!