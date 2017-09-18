Nothing slices through the soul-crushing monotony of a Monday like a Chrissy Teigen Twitter clap-back. And I have some good news for you, folks: the supermodel spent some time on Twitter.com this weekend and, as usual, she did not disappoint.
Yesterday, probably while her hot husband John Legend fed her fresh fruit, because she's living her BEST LIFE, Chrissy spotted this tweet from Allure Magazine about an artist who "transforms stretch marks and period stains into works of art":
People had mixed reactions. Because, sure, period stain art isn't for everyone. And that's totally fine. To each their own!!! I personally can't stand death metal music or cooked carrots, but I don't go around telling other people not to listen to it or eat them.
But this guy on Twitter clearly doesn't share my outlook, and proceeded to tear in to the artist, as well as anyone who might utilize her services? For some reason? He seems very upset... about other people being upset?
"Stop fucking crying," wrote the sad man who might need a hug. "I have acne.. is there an artist who can paint my face so I don't feel bad about myself?" followed by SIX crying emojis.
Do you see the irony here? Teigen did. And she tweeted out a screenshot of the hater's tweet with this perfect clap-back:
"'Stop fucking crying' *cries*" she wrote.
Her tweet has racked up 25,000 likes since last night. And people are continuing to roast this guy in the mentions:
While others are too preoccupied with the idea of turning period stains into art to think of much else.
Deep breaths, everyone. And remember: if you don't want to turn your own period stains or cellulite into art, no one is forcing you to. Your period stains, your choice.