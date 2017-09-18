Advertising

Nothing slices through the soul-crushing monotony of a Monday like a Chrissy Teigen Twitter clap-back. And I have some good news for you, folks: the supermodel spent some time on Twitter.com this weekend and, as usual, she did not disappoint.

Yesterday, probably while her hot husband John Legend fed her fresh fruit, because she's living her BEST LIFE, Chrissy spotted this tweet from Allure Magazine about an artist who "transforms stretch marks and period stains into works of art":

This artist transforms stretch marks and period stains into works of art: https://t.co/zwSzEUVP2H pic.twitter.com/lhQotetdtP — Allure (@Allure_magazine) September 14, 2017

People had mixed reactions. Because, sure, period stain art isn't for everyone. And that's totally fine. To each their own!!! I personally can't stand death metal music or cooked carrots, but I don't go around telling other people not to listen to it or eat them.

But this guy on Twitter clearly doesn't share my outlook, and proceeded to tear in to the artist, as well as anyone who might utilize her services? For some reason? He seems very upset... about other people being upset?

Stop fucking crying. I have acne.. is there an artist who can paint my face so I don't feel bad about myself? 😢😢😢😢😢 — Dbrantula (@Toastin_Dave) September 17, 2017

"Stop fucking crying," wrote the sad man who might need a hug. "I have acne.. is there an artist who can paint my face so I don't feel bad about myself?" followed by SIX crying emojis.

Do you see the irony here? Teigen did. And she tweeted out a screenshot of the hater's tweet with this perfect clap-back:

"'Stop fucking crying' *cries*" she wrote.

Her tweet has racked up 25,000 likes since last night. And people are continuing to roast this guy in the mentions:

Has he tried concealer!? 🤔 — hannah ✨ (@Hannanar) September 17, 2017

It's not gonna help conceal his personality — bbycakes (@thezaklo) September 17, 2017

also you could probably find a nice artist to paint your face if you weren't such an asshole — Matt Kolsky (@thekolsky) September 17, 2017

While others are too preoccupied with the idea of turning period stains into art to think of much else.

Wait... period stains too?



Uh. Okay. 🤐 — Sarah Rennie (@notenoughtomes) September 17, 2017

Right? What does that even mean lol how do you turn period stains into art 😒 — 🌼🌼 (@TxAnalisa7) September 17, 2017

Wait, it causes permanent stains on a woman's skin? I've never heard this in my life and am afraid to google — Seth (@jsethke) September 17, 2017

Deep breaths, everyone. And remember: if you don't want to turn your own period stains or cellulite into art, no one is forcing you to. Your period stains, your choice.

