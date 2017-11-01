Chrissy Teigen just tweeted all her cleavage pics after discovering a weird iPhone trick.

Chrissy Teigen may make hilarious mistakes online every now and then, but she's still the reigning Twitter Queen.

Earlier this week, some Twitterers discovered that searching the word "brassiere" in the iPhone photos app yields...interesting results.

if u search bra in your pics on your iphone it for some reason has a whole folder self made dedicated to "brassiere" photos ,, what the fuck — slorpy (@pabstitute) October 31, 2017

ATTENTION ALL GIRLS ALL GIRLS!!! Go to your photos and type in the ‘Brassiere’ why are apple saving these and made it a folder!!?!!?😱😱😱😱 — ell (@ellieeewbu) October 30, 2017

iPhone hack



search "brassiere" in your photos search bar



Then just RT and pass it on — Abdi (@AbdiLocal) October 29, 2017

When your girl starts typing “brassiere” in your photos pic.twitter.com/s3I5lB4oFG — Landon Moss (@_LandonMoss) October 31, 2017

Chrissy Teigen caught wind of the hack, and she decided to see for herself. "It's true," she tweeted. "If u type in 'brassiere' in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you've ever taken. Why." The tweet included a screenshot of her phone's results for "brassiere" – and it's a whole bunch of cleavage shots.