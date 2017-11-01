Chrissy Teigen just tweeted all her cleavage pics after discovering a weird iPhone trick.

Chrissy Teigen may make hilarious mistakes online every now and then, but she's still the reigning Twitter Queen.
Earlier this week, some Twitterers discovered that searching the word "brassiere" in the iPhone photos app yields...interesting results.
Chrissy Teigen caught wind of the hack, and she decided to see for herself. "It's true," she tweeted. "If u type in 'brassiere' in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you've ever taken. Why." The tweet included a screenshot of her phone's results for "brassiere" – and it's a whole bunch of cleavage shots.
Her tweet inspired many others to search their photos apps for "brassiere" to discover what cleavage pics their phones had in store–but most phones seemed to have other ideas.
This person's phone showed pics that were definitely not brassieres.
This photos app was filled with celebs.
Memes made their way into this brassieres folder.
This search yielded nada.
This young woman was faced with a pretty random, brassiere-free selfie.
One phone churned out an old picture of actor Kyle MacLachlan.
And a few people tooled around with the hack by searching other terms, like "six pack" and "adult cat."
Chrissy Teigen began searching random terms as well, as a lil' experiment.
Long live the Twitter Queen.