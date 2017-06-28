Advertising

On Tuesday night, model Chrissy Teigen joined her husband, producer John Legend, onstage during his show and accidentally managed to completely upstage him. During his performance of "Slow Dance," Teigen, wearing a black slip dress, began to do a bit of bump and grind against Legend, causing one breast to go rogue and escape from the dress.

She covered herself up super quickly, tucking that bad boy away, but it was probably the highlight of the evening for a lot of folks. Sorry, John Legend. Also, congratulations, John Legend, on marrying Chrissy Teigen.

