Entertainment > Celebrities
Entertainment > Celebrities
Chrissy Teigen's breast made a surprise appearance at John Legend's show.
Filed by Jessie Dean Altman | Jun 28, 2017 @ 2:40pm
MORE
31Shares
Advertising
On Tuesday night, model Chrissy Teigen joined her husband, producer John Legend, onstage during his show and accidentally managed to completely upstage him. During his performance of "Slow Dance," Teigen, wearing a black slip dress, began to do a bit of bump and grind against Legend, causing one breast to go rogue and escape from the dress.
The best night ever! Thank you!!! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/0KIL5mK4zu— Kenneth Razon (@kentrazon) June 28, 2017
She covered herself up super quickly, tucking that bad boy away, but it was probably the highlight of the evening for a lot of folks. Sorry, John Legend. Also, congratulations, John Legend, on marrying Chrissy Teigen.
Sources: h/t The Wrap
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
31Shares
MORE
31Shares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+