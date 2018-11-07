Chrissy Teigen came for a troll who shamed her for no longer breastfeeding Miles.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. The Democrats took back the House, but trolls still had opinions on Chrissy Teigen's boobs and what she does with them.

For context: John Legend is currently starring as a judge on The Voice (not the Supreme Court, unfortunately), and he recently shared this Instagram post from backstage of Chrissy Teigen and their children, two of the cutest humans in the universe, Luna and Miles.

One commenter honed in on Teigen's boobs, and the choices Teigen is making regarding them. She then decided to share her thoughts out loud, with the world:

There are two big problems with this comment. #1) Chrissy Teigen's boobs and what she does with them are her business. Teigen has been open about using breast-pumps, but either way, it's her business how she feeds her child. And #2) the lady left the comment on John Legend's Instagram account. Legend doesn't have the ability to feed a child with his breasts (hey, no one's perfect!). Teigen was quick to point this out: