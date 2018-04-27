Chrissy Teigen calls out woman who 'accidentally' deleted racist tweet. Screenshots last forever.

What would we do without Chrissy Teigen's tweets to brighten up our days? As one of the funniest celebrities on Twitter, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model/cookbook author/mom of one of the cutest babies in existence (and pregnant with another) never fails to entertain.

Today a woman tweeted something racist as hell to Teigen. The tweet has since been deleted, but don't worry — people got the receipts.

Oh my golly gosh the tweet has been deleted! Shawna! I think you accidentally deleted your tweet come back! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 27, 2018

The woman, named Shawna, tweeted at Chrissy Teigen, referencing something Teigen's husband, actor/musician John Legend, said to Kanye West in a text, which Kanye then tweeted (that's a lot of info, feel free to take a pause if you're just catching up).

Legend had sent a text to Kanye West urging him to reconsider his recent praise of Donald Trump. He wrote, in part: "So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color."