Chrissy Teigen calls out woman who 'accidentally' deleted racist tweet. Screenshots last forever.

What would we do without Chrissy Teigen's tweets to brighten up our days? As one of the funniest celebrities on Twitter, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model/cookbook author/mom of one of the cutest babies in existence (and pregnant with another) never fails to entertain.
Today a woman tweeted something racist as hell to Teigen. The tweet has since been deleted, but don't worry — people got the receipts.
The woman, named Shawna, tweeted at Chrissy Teigen, referencing something Teigen's husband, actor/musician John Legend, said to Kanye West in a text, which Kanye then tweeted (that's a lot of info, feel free to take a pause if you're just catching up).
Legend had sent a text to Kanye West urging him to reconsider his recent praise of Donald Trump. He wrote, in part: "So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color."
So Shawna took it upon herself to slip into Teigen's mentions, writing,
Waiting for John Legend to be more specific on what policies are directed towards people of color to hurt them? The unemployment rate for african Americans is the lowest it's been in the history of US. Wondering if he thinks they should just keep living off government handouts?
Wow. She wrote that. Government handouts. What year is this?
In response, Teigen put Shawna in the spotlight, tagging Legend and writing, "Why don't you ask african-american @johnlegend, Shawna! Take it away, african-american @johnlegend!"
At that point, Shawna very quickly deleted her tweet, changed her profile picture to black, and her Twitter name to "account hacked." Hmmm.
See, that's what happens when you mess with Chrissy Teigen. She may be a celebrity, but she's not above getting into the fray.