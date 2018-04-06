Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Cardi B proposing a threesome with Rihanna is hilariously on brand.

Ah, another segment in our ongoing series, "Everybody Loves Chrissy." This time model and Twitter fave Chrissy Teigen is joined by guest stars Cardi B, who just released her new album, Invasion of Privacy, and the glamorous celestial treasure who is Rihanna.

One of the songs on Cardi B's album, "She Bad," features lyrics about both Teigen and Rihanna (already your new favorite song?): "I need Chrissy Teigen / I know a bad bitch when I see one / tell Ri Ri I need a threesome."

The Twitter account @RapUp tweeted that part of the lyrics, and Teigen's reaction was, as always, adorable and hilarious. She quote-tweeted @RapUp's tweet, adding "Gasp!! *drops biscuits*"

The thought of anything surprising or exciting Teigen so much that she drops her food is super funny, just because of how very much Teigen does love her food (she's even the author of the cookbook, Cravings, featured in a highly memorable moment on the excellent TV show Insecure).