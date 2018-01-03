Chelsea Clinton's tweet at Chrissy Teigen ended with Hooters getting involved.

Advertising
The internet is a weird, weird place. This story begins with Chrissy Teigen and ends with the Church of Satan.
Teigen was tweeting about a Twitter account accusing her of disgusting crimes.
Chelsea Clinton sent Teigen her best.
The powerful women started chatting.
Then things got weirder.
A fake Hooters account told the former first daughter to "eat shit," which is odd because Hooters serves chicken wings and scantily clad women.
The real Hooters stepped in, sending their best to Teigen and Clinton, who seemed amused.
Clinton's tweet brought the Church of Satan back in the mix.
Best wishes for everyone! Unless you're the person telling Chelsea Clinton to eat shit.
