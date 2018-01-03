Chelsea Clinton's tweet at Chrissy Teigen ended with Hooters getting involved.

The internet is a weird, weird place. This story begins with Chrissy Teigen and ends with the Church of Satan.

Teigen was tweeting about a Twitter account accusing her of disgusting crimes.

Thank you, Twitter, for verifying somebody who is esentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Anyhow. I really am not enjoying that shit as the last thing on my timeline soooooooooo hello, normal people. Love you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Chelsea Clinton sent Teigen her best.

Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with #FGM. While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 31, 2017

The powerful women started chatting.

I feel silly even worrying about this in comparison to the magnitude of slander and threats you and your family have dealt with for decades. These people are truly sick and scary. Love to you, Charlotte and Marc!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

He’s sleeping thankfully so don’t worry. And, I’m impressed you remembered the c - thank you!! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 31, 2017

Then things got weirder.

A fake Hooters account told the former first daughter to "eat shit," which is odd because Hooters serves chicken wings and scantily clad women.