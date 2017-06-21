Entertainment > Celebrities
27 times Chrissy Teigen's burns were the only good thing about Twitter.
Twitter can be terrible, because of cyberbullying and Donald Trump and stuff. But a ray of sunshine in the cesspool of nonsense is the Twitter account of Chrissy Teigen, who is unfairly both a gorgeous supermodel and hilariously funny. Often engaging with trolls directly, Teigen is hailed as the "Clapback Queen," and here's how she earned her crown.
1. When she feuded with Debbie.
Have u ever seen a more epic feud pic.twitter.com/LDitpCeaq7— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 28, 2016
2. When she called out Trumpies for hypocrisy.
Well, not many people can say the president of the United States called them a trashy gutter mouth through Twitter retweets pic.twitter.com/1JjauuoiJ7— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2016
3. When a troll got full-on lawyered.
I love me pic.twitter.com/Su55DpkrJn— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
4. When she called out Forever 21 for being forever terrible and firing her earlier in her career for being "fat."
so next time you pass a Forever 21, remember the fact that they are a bunch of assholes who fired me mid-makeup for being fat.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2012
5. When she told Fox News to GET HER NAME OUT OF THEIR DAMN MOUTHS.
I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017
6. When a troll accused her of making fun of the mentally ill.
7. When she settled "covfefe-gate" once and for all.
trump meant to write "coverage". that's it. it's not that deep and not that funny. are you guys insane? i feel like i'm going insane— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017
I just no longer find trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed. Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017
8. When she confessed her greatest fantasy.
@realDonaldTrump you are so insane that I pray every day I am a sim being played by aliens— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017
9. When she successfully made sarcasm come through.
10. When she fact-checked a joke.
Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back) pic.twitter.com/89mHXGE1Hc— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017
11. When she called on men to do the work.
This is the laziest man on this planet and I would not have sex with him— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017
12. When she had a lil lover's quarrel.
someone needs attention— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2017
13. When she roasted King Piggers.
14. When she covered the line of succession.
at this point I'll take Barron or the dead cheetah eric killed.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 20, 2017
15. When she read the comments.
Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017
16. When she fought evil.
what time should we call your Uber?— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017
17. When Linda shamed her for having IVF treatments.
18. When the Hollywood elite lost Real America™.
19. When the dead couldn't watch the inauguration.
let me know what the healthcare-less dead people are doing in the next few years.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017
20. When she was ladylike ON VIDEO.
.@seanfromla pic.twitter.com/8ZpIZ3WQzV— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 23, 2016
21. When she burned Alivia's mom.
.@aliviaftryle pic.twitter.com/dCVxh74b02— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 23, 2016
22. When she held her baby.
23. When she was criticized for leaving the house after giving birth.
24. When she shamed mommy shamers.
Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve. I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 19, 2016
25. When her memoir got a title.
Is this a book title, dumbass? RT @TinyTonight Just Shut Up! Look Pretty, Without Speaking!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2013
26. When she tweeted about her president.
the president of my country has nothing to do with me? Just you? Only you are allowed to tweet? Fuck off.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016
27. When "sticking to modeling" didn't mean never having thoughts.
.@codi_jean88 One could say why don't you stick to being a mom and shut up? or do you also have a mouth and thoughts like I do? Thanks.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2014