Twitter can be terrible, because of cyberbullying and Donald Trump and stuff. But a ray of sunshine in the cesspool of nonsense is the Twitter account of Chrissy Teigen, who is unfairly both a gorgeous supermodel and hilariously funny. Often engaging with trolls directly, Teigen is hailed as the "Clapback Queen," and here's how she earned her crown.

1. When she feuded with Debbie.

2. When she called out Trumpies for hypocrisy.

3. When a troll got full-on lawyered.

4. When she called out Forever 21 for being forever terrible and firing her earlier in her career for being "fat."

5. When she told Fox News to GET HER NAME OUT OF THEIR DAMN MOUTHS.

6. When a troll accused her of making fun of the mentally ill.

7. When she settled "covfefe-gate" once and for all.

8. When she confessed her greatest fantasy.

9. When she successfully made sarcasm come through.

10. When she fact-checked a joke.

11. When she called on men to do the work.

12. When she had a lil lover's quarrel.

13. When she roasted King Piggers.

14. When she covered the line of succession.

15. When she read the comments.

16. When she fought evil.

17. When Linda shamed her for having IVF treatments.

18. When the Hollywood elite lost Real America™.

19. When the dead couldn't watch the inauguration.

20. When she was ladylike ON VIDEO.

21. When she burned Alivia's mom.

22. When she held her baby.

23. When she was criticized for leaving the house after giving birth.

24. When she shamed mommy shamers.

25. When her memoir got a title.

26. When she tweeted about her president.

27. When "sticking to modeling" didn't mean never having thoughts.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.