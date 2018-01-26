Chrissy Teigen slams fan who made a backhanded comment on her throwback photo.

One of the things that makes supermodel Chrissy Teigen so relatable is that she makes fun of herself. Like today when she posted this photo of her with her hubs, John Legend, back in 2008.
Chrissy was the very first to point out that her tan in this photo is a bit.... much.
"This tan!!! Lmao" she wrote in the caption. We have to agree. Teigen always looks stunning, even when she's drunk and passed out at the Oscars. But that tan is lmao-worthy.
Most commenters are raving over this hilarious glimpse into Teigen's heavily spray-tanned past.
But then one commenter ruined the fun with one of those compliments that is actually just a slap in the face—ohhhhhh that's why they call it a "back-handed" compliment!!!! I GET IT NOW. Here was her comment:
"Wow so stunning here!!" wrote mememama435 (probably not her given name). SHOULD'VE STOPPED THERE, MEMEMAMA. But nope. She continued: "Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great."
Umm, did this woman just insult Chrissy Teigen AND use the word "boobies"??? IDK which is worse, tbh.
Teigen wasn't about to let this shady "compliment" fly. She clapped right the f*ck back:
TELL 'EM, TEIGS.
Let this be a lesson to us all: if you ever want to "compliment" Chrissy Teigen, make sure that compliment is a compliment and not a passive aggressive bitch slap. 'Cause otherwise? Bye, b.