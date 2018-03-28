Chrissy Teigen reveals the 'creeper' in bizarre photo is a stranger who could've saved her life.

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen and her baby bump were in New York, where she almost got run over by a cyclist. Ah, the full New York experience!

While in New York, paparazzi got a picture of Teigen with a man next to her, clearly peering at her and her bump. Twitter user @matty_jmac tweeted, "Hey @ChrissyTeigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob." And he's right, it does!

Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob. Happy Thursday x pic.twitter.com/tIXedeTZqd — Matt Mackay (@matty_jmac) March 28, 2018

Teigen's response was predictably hilarious.

I had the baby https://t.co/28Hsup5fhs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018

But someone else pointed out that it really was a little odd for this guy to be standing so close to her, and wondered where her security was. This is especially important since we know that Teigen knows who bit Beyoncé.