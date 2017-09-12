Advertising

If there's one thing we know about Chrissy Teigen, it's that she loves giving her social media followers a glimpse into her personal life (like showing us her "period skin," for example). Sometimes it just happens to get very personal.

On Sunday, Teigen tweeted a screen shot of a couple text messages she sent to her doctor.

my doctor was kind enough to give me his number and I'm gonna make him regret this pic.twitter.com/tdSzkYOH1K — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

"Can I send you a picture of my butt cheek?" the texts begin. "I think I got some sort of bites or rash from snorkeling in Italy."

"I am in London or I would come in," Teigen continued.

All we see from her doctor's response is the "I'm typing a message ellipses," but we're sure he responded in a calm and professional manner.

Hey, we all need someone we trust enough to ask about our weird butt cheek rashes, right?

