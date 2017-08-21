Advertising

Chrissy Teigen is one of our favorite celebrities, in part because she loves a lot of things we love: silliness, booze, clap-backs, trolling the President, booze, and more booze. But here's a secret about the most fun person at any party: they're probably battling some demons. And Chrissy Teigen is no exception.

Everyone's favorite self-deprecating supermodel recently gave an uncharacteristically serious interview with Cosmopolitan in which she admitted that she had been "point blank, just drinking too much." So much, in fact, that she decided to cut booze out completely during a visit to Bali for a "wellness retreat."



She opened up about the impact alcohol was having on her life, telling Cosmo:

I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.

Confronting a bad habit—especially one as ingrained in American culture as drinking—isn't easy. Neither is talking about it. But Teigen has never shied away from talking about the hard stuff.



The 31-year-old told Cosmo that she "can’t have just one drink" and that she takes medications for postpartum depression and anxiety, which alcohol doesn't help. She also said alcohol abuse runs in her family. So it really does sound like laying off the sauce might not be such a bad idea—and not just because of that time she fell asleep during the Oscars and became a meme (I mean, can you blame her?).

Teigen says that even though she "always felt OK the next morning" after drinking, she knew she had a problem. "I knew in my heart it wasn't right," she told Cosmo. "It makes you very short with people. People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, 'I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!"



And though she wasn't explicit about it, it does sound like Teigen might be willing to give total sobriety a chance. "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it," she said. "I don’t want to be that person… I have to fix myself." She expressed some fears about curbing or stopping her alcohol intake, especially with her celeb status. "I don’t know how to go to an awards show and not drink," said the supermodel, who is sponsored by Smirnoff.



But WE BELIEVE IN YOU, CHRISSY. And booze or no booze, you'll always be the best person on Twitter.

