Chrissy Teigen roasts flat-earther who thinks NASA is one guy.

Oh, flat-earthers. They really exist. People who believe that the world is actually flat. And it's hard not to make fun of them for it. Twitter user @boring_as_heck posted a tweet which included a comment from one guy who not only believes that Earth is like a giant space pancake, but also that NASA is actually one person.

Great post in the Flat Earth group from this guy who thinks NASA is just one dude pic.twitter.com/63aErDNPu6 — Stefan Heck (@boring_as_heck) April 18, 2018

Stefan (@boring_as_heck) found the comment in an online Flat Earth group. It reads, "NASA makes $50 million a day. For what exactly? I want that job." Does he really think it's just one person?? It would appear so.

And Twitter superstar (and model and cookbook author and all around gift to humanity) Chrissy Teigen jumped in with the best response.

name's nasa. robert nasa. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

She tweeted back at Stefan, in what we can presume is a very James Bond voice, "name's nasa. robert nasa."

