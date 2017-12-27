Chrissy Teigen live-tweeted the flight from hell.

Flying over the holidays can be a real hassle. But the passengers on Nippon Airways flight 175 on Tuesday night deserve some sort of special award, after the plane turned around four hours into a flight to Tokyo and flew back to Los Angeles.
Model and everyone's favorite Twitter superstar, Chrissy Teigen, and her husband, John Legend, were on this ill-fated flight, and Teigen live-tweeted the whole experience.
She started off explaining that four hours into an eleven hour flight, the plane turned around because somehow a passenger who wasn't supposed to be on the plane managed to board.
The fact that the scanner somehow missed this error is a little frightening.
Teigen tweeted that she was back in L.A. after being in the air for eight hours.
People on Twitter got very involved in Teigen and Legend's flight, and understandably wanted info. Teigen was determined to investigate, but just couldn't get any answers. She and Legend did manage to get off the plane, though.
All Nippon Airways gave the following statement to CBS News:
During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of the airline's security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.
ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight. ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.
Teigen and Legend did eventually get on another plane.
With Yoda.
What the?
Chrissy Teigen's life is so much more interesting than the rest of ours.