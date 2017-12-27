Chrissy Teigen live-tweeted the flight from hell.

Flying over the holidays can be a real hassle. But the passengers on Nippon Airways flight 175 on Tuesday night deserve some sort of special award, after the plane turned around four hours into a flight to Tokyo and flew back to Los Angeles.

Model and everyone's favorite Twitter superstar, Chrissy Teigen, and her husband, John Legend, were on this ill-fated flight, and Teigen live-tweeted the whole experience.

She started off explaining that four hours into an eleven hour flight, the plane turned around because somehow a passenger who wasn't supposed to be on the plane managed to board.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017