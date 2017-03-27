Advertising

You really do not want to piss off Chrissy Teigen on Twitter (or probably anyplace else). This weekend, the supermodel weighed in on a United Airlines controversy, slamming United Airlines for not allowing girls wearing leggings to board the plane. Then, when Fox News wrote up that story and tagged her on Twitter, Teigen told them to never tag her again, thank you very much, adding "Words cannot explain how much I detest you."

I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017

Chrissy Teigen has been a vocal opponent of President Trump, so it makes sense that she also hates Fox News. And people on Twitter who feel the same loved her for saying it so succinctly.

hahaha awesome. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) March 27, 2017

As mentioned, Fox News was not the first to feel Chrissy Teigen's wrath recently. After United Airlines banned those girls from flying simply because they were wearing leggings (they were children, FFS), Teigen tweeted at United, "I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf."

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

We wouldn't be surprised if she does it, too. Look out, United.

