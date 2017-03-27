You really do not want to piss off Chrissy Teigen on Twitter (or probably anyplace else). This weekend, the supermodel weighed in on a United Airlines controversy, slamming United Airlines for not allowing girls wearing leggings to board the plane. Then, when Fox News wrote up that story and tagged her on Twitter, Teigen told them to never tag her again, thank you very much, adding "Words cannot explain how much I detest you."
Chrissy Teigen has been a vocal opponent of President Trump, so it makes sense that she also hates Fox News. And people on Twitter who feel the same loved her for saying it so succinctly.
As mentioned, Fox News was not the first to feel Chrissy Teigen's wrath recently. After United Airlines banned those girls from flying simply because they were wearing leggings (they were children, FFS), Teigen tweeted at United, "I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf."
We wouldn't be surprised if she does it, too. Look out, United.