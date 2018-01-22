Chrissy Teigen's 'skunk-like streak' inspires women to celebrate their gray hair.

Chrissy Teigen, patron saint of Twitter clapbacks, recently inspired women to embrace an extremely natural, frequently feared feature of time passing: growing grey hairs.

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

The simple tweet celebrating the small strands got women sharing pics of their own silver streaks, which beauty magazines and commercials often tell women to hide.

I’ve had a natural white streak in my hair since I was 19. 13 years later I still love it pic.twitter.com/fv5yxS3Gf3 — Felicia Ingram (@f_plato) January 22, 2018

My temples are silver/white while the rest of my hair is very, very slowly getting sprinkles only. I do not mind it at all :) — JoAnne (@MamaJ1101) January 22, 2018

Me too! Own it own it own it pic.twitter.com/hYaCyoAZHE — meh (@thewolfhuntress) January 22, 2018

Grey hair is often associated with the elderly, but people get it at all ages.