Chrissy Teigen's 'skunk-like streak' inspires women to celebrate their gray hair.

Orli Matlow
Jan 22, 2018@10:59 PM
Chrissy Teigen, patron saint of Twitter clapbacks, recently inspired women to embrace an extremely natural, frequently feared feature of time passing: growing grey hairs.

The simple tweet celebrating the small strands got women sharing pics of their own silver streaks, which beauty magazines and commercials often tell women to hide.

Grey hair is often associated with the elderly, but people get it at all ages.

Teigen's got all sorts of twins.

#EmbraceTheGray quickly became a hashtag.

"Going gray"? More like "Going Rogue"!

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-Kl7BLn.gif
giphy

And saluting her majesty Stacy London.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/cUajBRSBmiWAM/giphy.gif
