Chrissy Teigen's 'skunk-like streak' inspires women to celebrate their gray hair.

Chrissy Teigen, patron saint of Twitter clapbacks, recently inspired women to embrace an extremely natural, frequently feared feature of time passing: growing grey hairs.
The simple tweet celebrating the small strands got women sharing pics of their own silver streaks, which beauty magazines and commercials often tell women to hide.
I’ve had a natural white streak in my hair since I was 19. 13 years later I still love it pic.twitter.com/fv5yxS3Gf3— Felicia Ingram (@f_plato) January 22, 2018
So do I and I'm *trying* to embrace it! #reallyIam pic.twitter.com/MkXKpoz6Xw— Lisa S. (@ala005) January 22, 2018
Me too! pic.twitter.com/bMIXu2e1Wy— kg 🍍 (@TheKristyGray) January 22, 2018
My temples are silver/white while the rest of my hair is very, very slowly getting sprinkles only. I do not mind it at all :)— JoAnne (@MamaJ1101) January 22, 2018
Me too! Own it own it own it pic.twitter.com/hYaCyoAZHE— meh (@thewolfhuntress) January 22, 2018
Samesies! pic.twitter.com/bklaIypb7n— Jade (@vegiebug) January 22, 2018
Grey hair is often associated with the elderly, but people get it at all ages.
My little sister’s gray hair started coming in when she was 5 or six years old. Even some babies are born with gray hair. So beautiful!❤️ pic.twitter.com/E57TEvBgMo— Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) January 22, 2018
I find new grey hairs on my head every day and I LOVE THEM. I’m only 24, so I’m not sure why they’re already here but I call them my unicorn hairs. 😂🦄— Rachel Guajardo (@ohrachie) January 22, 2018
My "grey" hair is actually white and super sparkly. I hated my white hairs when there were like 2 at 25 and now at 33 there are a ton and i'm totally fine with it, though I do gasp a bit when I see one in the hairbrush.— ... (@heytheredude) January 22, 2018
Teigen's got all sorts of twins.
#twinning pic.twitter.com/LxTZW3jIDO— Amanda Fite (@TheRustyLlama) January 22, 2018
Same! I call it my villain hair. pic.twitter.com/BUFohjMZJJ— Amber Felix (@ambergontrail) January 22, 2018
That isn’t gray...that is SILVER..... sparkles like the stars we are!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/b1mFZ1wy7b— KeepOnBelieveInn (@YMBBastepaway) January 22, 2018
I’ll be 40 in June and decided to go au naturale last year. pic.twitter.com/Mlf1mUG1zg— Tina-Marie (@tmrivas) January 22, 2018
#EmbraceTheGray quickly became a hashtag.
#embracethegray pic.twitter.com/iGIStxnwLd— Niner Niner (@MoxieEmerson) January 22, 2018
"Going gray"? More like "Going Rogue"!
And saluting her majesty Stacy London.