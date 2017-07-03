Entertainment > Celebrities
Chrissy Teigen changed her hair and hopefully not her personality.
Everyone's favorite Internet ass-kicker (okay maybe not everyone's favorite but definitely ours), Chrissy Teigen, has changed her look for summer. And John Legend's comedic counterpart looks as dazzling as ever.
For as long as we've known (and loved) supermodel Chrissy Teigen, she has rocked some variations of a brunette ombre:
I’m celebrating this 4th of July with stars, stripes, and @SmirnoffUS! Get your America on with my partner Smirnoff’s limited edition Red White & Berry vodka. It’s smooth, 10x filtered, and gives your party dranks a patriotic touch the founding fathers would be proud of.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
But now, just in time for summer, the supermodel has gone (mostly) blonde, she revealed in an early morning tweet. Can you handle it?
New color ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/n22XyHMqg8— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 3, 2017
Her fans are NOT mad about the new look.
July 3, 2017
YOU LOOK AMAZING— Remi Cruz 💕 (@missremiashten) July 3, 2017
Your hair is freaking amazing...🤘— Deborah Bellefeuille (@DebBelle3968) July 3, 2017
Neither is her pal Lisa Rinna.
Gorgeous!— lisa rinna (@lisarinna) July 3, 2017
These golden locks look may come as a shock to many of us. But for diehard fans who follow the social media savvy supermodel on Snapchat, she did share a sneak peak at her new hairstyle from the salon over the weekend:
Only Chrissy Teigen can rock a head full of tinfoil and still look glam and gorgeous. That being said, she could die her hair neon green and get a face tattoo for all we care. Regardless of how she wears her hair, we'll always love her most for her spectacular Twitter burns and bottomless fountain of sass.
Please never change, Chrissy Teigen. Except your hair. That's fine.