At this point, Chrissy Teigen has pretty much secured her place as the queen of social media, especially when she's posting about her drunken adventures. We've seen her party at the Super Bowl. We've seen her post-award show. Now, here she is, just rolling around on her kitchen floor trying to get her hair extensions out.

Teigen has never been afraid to share her more intimate moments with the general public, and this is no exception. In a video posted to her Snapchat, Teigen can be seen writhing around on the floor in a white leotard while her assistant attempts to get her hair extensions out.

It seems to have been quite the harrowing ordeal. Here it is in three parts.

Part one:

Part two:

"Now hiring: new assistants to take my hair out cause this one sucks," Teigen jokingly announced.

And finally, part three:

We think Chrissy Teigen was *probably* kidding about firing her assistant in favor of someone who was better at getting hair extensions out, but hey, you never know. Send in your resumé, anyway.

