Chrissy Teigen just roasted her hair stylist for saying she'd style her 'for free.'

Clapback queen Chrissy Teigen takes no prisoners...and that includes her friends.

On Sunday, Teigen uploaded this picture of herself on the Clive’s pre-Grammy party red carpet, looking like some radiant, glowing goddess:

In the caption of the post, Teigen thanked her team for getting her ready for the event:

"Had such a wonderful time at Clive’s pre-Grammy party! I must thank my dear friends who I pay but they’re still very good friends @jenatkinhair, @maryphillips And @monicarosestyle. I love you guys. Thank you for making me feel good which is more important than looking good but let’s face it, both are nice," quipped Teigen.

Jen Atkin, the woman behind Teigen's 'do, chimed in in the comments section and said:

Instagram

Sweet, right? No. Not right.

Chrissy answered:

Instagram

DAAAMMMMMNNNNNNN, CHRISSY!