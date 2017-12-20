Chrissy Teigen asked Twitter for headache advice. Twitter didn't help.

Chrissy Teigen is used to turning to Twitter for advice, so it's no surprise that she asked for help coping with a second pregnancy problem. It's also no surprise that Twitter didn't help.
Apparently, Teigen has been getting headaches this time around. "I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft," she wrote on Twitter.
Cue hundreds of responses, advising Teigen to try everything from "turning it on and off" to "putting it in rice." Not helpful.
Others did genuinely try to help, with advice culled from their own dubious medical backgrounds.
She also got a lot of recommendations for essential oils, and it quickly got dark.
Teigen had to step in: "Please stop fighting about aromatherapy in my mentions. Why do I have to say this," she wrote.
Almost 3,000 responses later, we have a feeling the only thing Teigen got out of her request for headache advice was... another headache.