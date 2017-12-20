Chrissy Teigen asked Twitter for headache advice. Twitter didn't help.

Chrissy Teigen is used to turning to Twitter for advice, so it's no surprise that she asked for help coping with a second pregnancy problem. It's also no surprise that Twitter didn't help.

Apparently, Teigen has been getting headaches this time around. "I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft," she wrote on Twitter.

I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 19, 2017

Cue hundreds of responses, advising Teigen to try everything from "turning it on and off" to "putting it in rice." Not helpful.

have you tried turning it off and turning it on??? — ari (@woodgrimes) December 19, 2017

Unplugging it and plugging in again. — YipeeKiYay MF 🕎 (@femalemsktr) December 19, 2017

Others did genuinely try to help, with advice culled from their own dubious medical backgrounds.