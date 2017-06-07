Advertising

Check out this old picture of Chrissy Teigen from her high school cheerleader days! (No one's surprised she was a cheerleader, right?) The 31-year-old model posted an Instagram of her yearbook cheerleading pic (she's top row, second from the left), along with the caption "Yes ladies!"

Yes ladies!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

According to Seattle's King 5 News, Teigen went home this week to visit her old high school, Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington.

I was born in utah yes. but where am I frommmm? I am from snohomish, Washington G dammit! #snoho #worstnicknameimaginable — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2014

Her husband, producer and performer John Legend, came along, too, and he thrilled the school's choir class by playing piano while they rehearsed "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent.

Seasons of Love with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Grammy-award winning artist John Legend accompanied Snohomish High School choir students on the piano today as they performed Seasons of Love from the musical Rent. Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen visited Chrissy's alma mater earlier today. Posted by Snohomish School District on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The students were pretty psyched to see the awesome couple at their school, and they shared their enthusiasm via social media.

Best day out of my 4 years at Snohomish High School❤🐾 @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/m2X6N8eQbn — teagan tamarra (@teagant93) June 6, 2017

Oh ok nbd my dad just met @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at shs AND DIDN'T TELL ME UNTIL AFTER😭#ImSoBitter 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/peTV6v3bRA — Katherine Barker (@KatherineB013) June 6, 2017

While they were in Washington, their baby, Luna Simone, got to throw out the first pitch at a Mariners game in Seattle. With a little help from dad, of course.

First pitch @johnlegend? Nope daughter Luna gets the honor. @robinsoncano there at the dish. A post shared by Greg Thies (@k5greg) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Seems like a pretty nice trip for one of America's cutest celebrity families!

