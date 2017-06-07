Check out this old picture of Chrissy Teigen from her high school cheerleader days! (No one's surprised she was a cheerleader, right?) The 31-year-old model posted an Instagram of her yearbook cheerleading pic (she's top row, second from the left), along with the caption "Yes ladies!"
According to Seattle's King 5 News, Teigen went home this week to visit her old high school, Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington.
Her husband, producer and performer John Legend, came along, too, and he thrilled the school's choir class by playing piano while they rehearsed "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent.
The students were pretty psyched to see the awesome couple at their school, and they shared their enthusiasm via social media.
While they were in Washington, their baby, Luna Simone, got to throw out the first pitch at a Mariners game in Seattle. With a little help from dad, of course.
Seems like a pretty nice trip for one of America's cutest celebrity families!