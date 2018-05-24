Chrissy Teigen's response to finding out it's now illegal for Donald Trump to block Twitter users made us LOL.

Chrissy Teigen was trolling Donald Trump on Twitter before it was cool (or a necessary survival tactic used to keep you from going completely insane), but was blocked by the president in July 2017:

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

But now it looks like the model is getting the last laugh after all.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Donald Trump can't block people from tweeting at him online without violating the First Amendment.

BREAKING: Federal judge says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2018

It turns out that over the years, the president tried to make Twitter a "safe space" for himself by blocking accounts that disagreed with him. Are you really that surprised? Remember, this is the guy who asked his team to only show him to only find positive news stories about himself. Talk about living in a bubble.

Anyway, Chrissy had an absolutely hilarious response to finding out that, constitutionally, she has the right to going back to trolling the president as much as she wants.