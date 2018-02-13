Chrissy Teigen beautifully shut down NY Times editor’s offensive comment about immigrants.

You might be tired of the fact that it's news every time Chrissy Teigen tweets something, but trust me: this one's actually worth it.

On Monday afternoon, New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss tweeted something real dumb tweet about Team USA Olympian Mirai Nagasu's historic triple axel.

"Immigrants: they get the job done," she tweeted, a reference to the line from Hamilton, "Immigrants: we get the job done."

But when people pointed out that Nagasu is not an immigrant, for she was born in California (which is in the United States), Weiss decided to double down on her tweet and declared the response a "sign of civilization's end."

For this tweet I am being told I am a racist, a ghoul and that I deserve to die. So I deleted the tweet. That's where we are. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) February 12, 2018

(Note: The replies are public. Nobody told her she deserved to die. They simply told her it was racist to "other" an American woman just because she's Asian.)

Wow, this is interesting discourse coming from the editorial page of The New York Times, albeit humiliating that a writer for America's most important newspaper would be ignorant and defensive!